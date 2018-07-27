Gunman arrested after shooting in Hialeah leads to crash; 4 injured

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have arrested a subject after, they said, he opened fire on a man and a woman in Hialeah, then was injured in a car crash that sent a third victim to the hospital.

Hialeah Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene of the shooting near East 31st Street and Ninth Avenue, just before 8 p.m., Friday.

A witness at the scene said he heard several shots.

“No, no, no, I was here watching TV and all of a sudden, ‘bam bam,'” said the witness. “First I heard one or two, and I thought, ‘Who could be shooting?’ Then a little while later I hear, ‘bam bam bam bam.'”

According to Hialeah Fire Rescue, one of the victims was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital and the other by ground. Both remain in the hospital in unknown condition.

The witness in the area said he saw the subject trying to get away from the scene of the shooting.

“He got inside a gold car and left fleeing after the gunshots,” said the witness.

Investigators said the subject was apprehended after being involved in a crash near East Sixth Street and 41st Street shortly after the shooting.

JUST ONE STATION: A shooting suspect leads police on a high speed chase in Hialeah that ends in a fiery crash. 4 people, including shooting suspect, were rushed to the hospital @wsvn pic.twitter.com/HuxEwynfsK — Andrew Dymburt (@DymburtNews) July 28, 2018

Officials believe the driver of the other vehicle suffered burn injuries after his car caught fire.

Paramedics took that victim to JMH for treatment. He was observed with his head bandaged at the hospital, but as of Saturday night, his condition also remains unknown.

A 7News viewer sent in video of a burning minivan and mangled white sedan at the scene of the crash, as debris littered the street. The footage also showed police taking the subject into custody.

Police have confirmed they have charged the subject in connection to the shooting.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

