2 north Florida deputies killed in shooting; gunman dead

TRENTON, Fla. (WSVN) — Two deputies have been shot and killed outside of a restaurant in north Florida.
The Gilchrist County deputies were fatally shot in the city of Trenton, which is just outside of Gainesville, Thursday afternoon.
According to officials, the shooting took place outside of the Ace China restaurant near State Road 26 and East Wade Street.
Authorities said the gunman also died on scene.
Neighboring Lee County deputies have also responded to the active scene.
The motive of the shooting has yet to be confirmed.
