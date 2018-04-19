2 north Florida deputies killed in shooting; gunman dead

TRENTON, Fla. (WSVN) — Two deputies have been shot and killed outside of a restaurant in north Florida.

The Gilchrist County deputies were fatally shot in the city of Trenton, which is just outside of Gainesville, Thursday afternoon.

According to officials, the shooting took place outside of the Ace China restaurant near State Road 26 and East Wade Street.

GILCHRIST COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE has suffered a terrible tragedy. Please avoid the area of SR 26 from the red light to the area of subway. No suspects are at large. Further updates will be posted later. — Gilchrist Co Sheriff (@GCSOFlorida) April 19, 2018

Authorities said the gunman also died on scene.

Neighboring Lee County deputies have also responded to the active scene.

The motive of the shooting has yet to be confirmed.

Update: Witness tells me it looks like the deputies were targeted. Owner of restaurant made it to a nearby business. Source says gunman is dead, officers are checking security cameras nearby to piece together the crime, @ActionNewsJax https://t.co/aJ36BaRje8 — Paige Kelton (@PaigeANjax) April 19, 2018

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.