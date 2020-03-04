Gunfire erupts feet from basketball court near North Miami High School

NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Several people playing basketball in North Miami had to scramble for safety as gunfire rang out feet away from the courts at Cagni Park, adjacent to North Miami High School.

North Miami Police responded to the scene near Northeast Eighth Avenue and 133rd Street just before 7 p.m., Wednesday.

“The kids were here at the park practicing,” North Miami Police spokesperson Natalie Buissereth said. “When they heard the shots, we got the call and responded to the area.”

“Everyone was like roaches,” witness Mike Smith said. “Everyone scattered. ‘Boop, boop, boop’ and everybody gone. Yeah, it’s scary. They’re shooting! Bullets don’t got no eyes. They go anywhere. Anybody can get hit, so of course I’m scared.”

The gunfire caused the nearby high school to go into a code red lockdown, according to night education student Ahysbel Martinez.

“‘Red code.’ Red code? What is red code? I was very scared,” Martinez said.

Meanwhile, investigators were spotted scouring the parking lot looking for evidence after the call of the shooting.

Evidence markers were placed at the entrance to the basketball court while players got back to their night, but those who left the park said they are thinking twice about coming back.

“Man, that’s crazy, we can’t come out here and play basketball,” witness Kimbo Milford said. “Like, people shooting for what reason? We on the court playing ball, and you wanna start fighting. For what? I can’t do it no more. I’m staying home. I ain’t coming out no more.”

Although there are no victims in the shooting, police said they are still searching for a shooter.

Police said they are now working through the witnesses they spoke with to get an accurate description of the shooter.

