Gun-wielding homeowner scares off teen breaking into Coral Gables house

CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a teenage boy who, they said, broke down the door of a home in Coral Gables, then took off running when the homeowner confronted him with a gun.

Coral Gables Police responded to calls of shots fired along the 4900 block of Orduna Drive, the upscale community where, officials said, the attempted burglary took place, Saturday morning.

The homeowner said the subject knocked on his door, and when he didn’t answer, the would-be intruder left.

However, a short time later, the victim said, the teen returned, but this time he broke down the front door.

The teen then came face-to-face with the homeowner, who pointed a gun at him. The perpetrator ran toward a waiting car with an accomplice inside and fled the scene.

The homeowner fired two shots to scare the duo away, then fired at the car’s trunk.

Police said the subject was later spotted near the Riviera Country Club a few blocks away, forcing police to set up a perimeter and use their K-9 units and SWAT team.

The homeowner said he’s unsure whether or not the teen was armed.

Investigators advised nearby residents to observe caution during this active search.

If you have any information on the subjects’ whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

