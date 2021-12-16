MIAMI (WSVN) - An owner of a Miami gun store was robbed after a former employee stole a bunch of guns and never returned.

“We had one of our employees that worked with us and, basically what happened was that he stole all the goods we had at the store, including firearms, jewelry, and tools,” said store owner Jessica Grande.

Jessica Grande has two stores on Northwest 20th Street, Miami Shooters Supply on 23rd Avenue and Big Brothers Pawn and Gun on 26th Avenue.

She said the pawn shop was wiped clean back on Nov. 19th.

“We are afraid that they just end up in the wrong hands,” said Grande.

Surveillance video captured a man carrying a large bag into a truck. She said it’s now one of her former employees that swiped dozens of guns.

“They’re 31 different assault rifles, they’re AR-15s and AK-47’s,” said Grande.

Cameras inside captured him just before the crime took place.

“You know it shows in the video where he disconnects the cameras, because just I guess he didn’t want to see everything he was taking,” said Grande.

Grande said she found the store completely empty, texted her employees saying there had been a robbery, and asked him about it.

“He shoot me a text back and he told me, ‘no we didn’t get robbed it was me,'” said Grande.

Her main goal is to make sure the stolen guns don’t end up on the streets.

“Our big concern it’s where are they and in the hands of who, what damage can they cause,” said Grande.

