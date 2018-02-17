Gun show comes to South Florida days after Marjory Stoneman Douglas shooting

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - An annual event is now causing a bit of controversy after it is being held just days after 17 people were killed in a mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Over 5,000 people are expected to attend the Florida gun show show as it made its return to the Miami-Dade County Fairgrounds, Saturday

“The most robust gun show in the State of Florida. We have the largest venues, we have the largest attendance, we have the largest concealed weapons classes and we also have some of the best instructors that come and teach the concealed weapon classes in the entire state,” said show manager Jorge Fernandez.

However, still fresh on the minds of so many is the largest mass shooting South Florida has ever faced. The tragedy shook the community and continues to polarize Americans on gun control.

“I think it’s more of a safety thing than anything else, especially due to recent events,” said attendee Dorys Fernandez.

Among the rifles and firearms at the show is the AR-15, the very same kind of semi-automatic rifle used by shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz. The weapon is commonly used by the military, but the National Rifle Association said it’s actually America’s most popular rifle.

“It’s our culture. We grew up, traveled out west and followed the western movies,” said attendee Bill Lancaster. “Americans and guns go together.”

However, many of the people 7News spoke to said it’s not the weapon that’s a danger, it’s the person who’s carrying that firearm.

However, others like Pierre Lamont welcomed stricter regulations. Lamont said for him, it’s about protection.

“Safety, because I got three kids and I just want to keep them safe at all times, that’s all,” Lamont said.

However, Fernandez said some people simply go to the shows just to stock up.

“Unfortunately, when something like this happens, it’s always in the back of the mind of gun enthusiasts that gun legislation is going to be pushed to restrict the possession of firearms or possession of ammunition or the possession of magazines,” Fernandez said. “So if that happens, persons who are now gun enthusiasts would probably want to come to the show.”

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.