Gun rights advocate not allowed to speak at Stoneman Douglas

PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - A gun rights advocate won’t be allowed to speak on the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School campus where a teenager with an assault rifle killed 17 people.

Broward Schools spokeswoman Cathleen Brennan announced late Thursday that “non-school sponsored, student-initiated guest speaker assemblies/meetings are not permitted to take place on campus.”

Charlie Kirk had tweeted that he’d accepted an invitation from students to speak on the campus in Parkland, Florida. Kirk founded Turning Point, USA, a group that maintains a watch list of professors it accuses of promoting leftist propaganda.

The Sun-Sentinel reports that Kirk was invited by conservative students Kyle Kashuv, who has met with President Trump, and Patrick Petty, whose sister Alaina was killed. Kashuv told the paper they’ll meet off campus if they have to.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.