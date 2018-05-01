NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a man who, they said, broke into a home in North Miami and took off with a gun and a computer hard drive.

Surveillance video captured the subject as he disabled the camera moments before, police said, he burglarized the home located at the corner of Northeast 10th Avenue and 146th Street.

Investigators said the perpetrator stole a Smith & Wesson .357 Magnum revolver and the hard drive.

Detectives said the thief is between 25 and 35 years old, has a medium build and weighs between 170 and 190 pounds. He was seen wearing a gray T-shirt, white gloves, sweatpants and flip-flops. In addition, he tried to cover his face with a white T-shirt.

If you have any information on this burglary, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

