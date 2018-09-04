Gun among items stolen after 6 vehicles broken into at Dania Beach marina

DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A gun is among the many thing stolen after half a dozen cars were broken into at a Dania Beach marina.

The thefts happened during a Labor Day cookout for the marina employees.

Along with the gun, other items taken include hockey equipment that was gifted from the Florida Panthers to a woman’s son.

“She noticed that her driver’s side window was smashed in, she noticed that the car next to her also had a window broken out, and that’s when we discovered that six of the cars in our parking lot were broken into,” said victim Laurie Schnell. “You don’t come to a place of business and expect that your items are stolen out of your vehicle. It’s very violating.”

If you have any information on these break-ins, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.