Gulliver Academy student posts gun photo, sparking investigation

CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - An image posted on social media has caused concern at a Coral Gables school.

Late this afternoon we received information from parents at Gulliver Academy that a student (identified)posted a photo of a gun. We have Det’s and Officers looking into the social media posts There was NO threat attached to the photo. We will advise more as it is learned. — Coral Gables Police (@CoralGablesPD) March 19, 2019

In the tweet, police said they have identified the student whom they believe posted the picture. There is no word as to whether that student will be arrested and charged.

