Growing gun concerns after boy kills self in Miami Gardens, teen shot in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Two unrelated weekend shootings in Miami-Dade County have drawn concerns over their common denominators: children and guns.

One of the incidents claimed the life of a 6-year-old boy in Miami Gardens, and the other sent a 15-year-old Miami boy to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg, police said.

“We need to really pray, seek God and really watch our kids, be mindful of our children,” said a Miami Gardens resident.

According to Miami Gardens Police, the younger victim died Saturday after he somehow got a hold of an unsecured gun and accidentally shot himself in the head, Saturday morning.

“If you have a gun in your house, make sure that it’s locked away, that it’s secured and away from children,” said Miami Gardens Police spokesperson Carolyn Frazer.

On Sunday, devastated loved ones mourned together another life lost by a pulled trigger.

As the victim’s family made funeral arrangements, City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue responded to the scene of another shooting just after 1:30 p.m., Sunday.

Investigators said a 15-year-old boy was shot in the leg along the 1400 block of Northwest 70th Street.

Paramedics transported the teen to Ryder Trauma Center, where he remains in stable condition.

Officials said the shooter or shooters fled the scene before police arrived.

The shootings may have taken place under different circumstances, but they struck a chord with Miami-Dade Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho. He took to Twitter to comment on the gun violence that links the incidents.

No age group is spared the scourge of gun violence. A 15-year-old shot in the legs is stable, thankfully. Not so for the 6-year-old who shot himself w/ a gun he should never have been exposed to. Our kids’ lives ended & altered by bullets. This has everything to do with guns. — Alberto M. Carvalho (@MiamiSup) March 17, 2019

A life ended at age 6 & we continue w/ our day. A teen was shot on a Sunday afternoon & many will barely stop to read the story. We must, as a community, take a collective & honest look at ourselves & our systems. We cannot sink into complacency when our children are at stake. — Alberto M. Carvalho (@MiamiSup) March 17, 2019

If you have any information on either of these shootings, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

