Groups protesting ICE shut down intersection in Miramar

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Several protest groups have gathered outside the Immigration and Customs Enforcement office in Miramar.

As a result of the demonstration, the intersection of Southwest 145th Avenue and 29th Street has been shut down, Wednesday afternoon.

According to those participating in the demonstration, the protesters consist of Americans and elected officials demanding the abolishment of ICE.

Protesters are occupying the street and holding signs, such as one that reads, “ICE Out.”

