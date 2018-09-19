Group steals puppy from Humane Society of Broward shelter

DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A group of crooks are accused of stealing a puppy from an animal shelter in Dania Beach.

Humane Society of Broward officials said a puppy went missing after a group of five entered the shelter sometime in the afternoon on Sept. 5.

Surveillance cameras were rolling as the group focused on kennel number 11, which housed three puppies at the time.

“When we went to show the puppies to other customers, we noticed there was one missing,” said HSB’s Anthony Priore. “That prompted our staff to look at the cameras and see maybe what may have happened.”

Shelter officials believe the group was able to take the five-pound mixed breed puppy through a space used to replenish their water and food bowls.

Staffers said the group appeared to consist of two men, two women and a child.

Cameras outside captured the group running off the property to a waiting car along Griffin Road.

Officials at the shelter are now trying to piece together what the motive might have been.

“Greed. At the end of the day, theft is all about greed,” said Priore. “That’s the only thing I can think of. I don’t like to make judgments of people but we would love to have the puppy back.”

If you have any information on this theft, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.