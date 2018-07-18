Group protesting ICE shuts down intersection in Miramar

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Several protesters under a group called Circle of Protection have gathered outside the Immigration and Customs Enforcement office in Miramar.

As a result of the demonstration, the intersection of Southwest 145th Avenue and 29th Street has been shut down, Wednesday afternoon.

According to those participating in the demonstration, the protesters consist of Americans and elected officials demanding the abolishment of ICE.

Around 75 protesters are out in the area, while about eight or nine individuals are working to block the streets.

Protesters are occupying the street, setting up tents and holding signs, such as one that reads, “ICE Out.”

Some individuals are using arm guards to interlock hands and arms to keep them from being separated as the protest continues.

Miramar Police officers are on the scene supervising the protest.

