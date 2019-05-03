Group of men attack couple in Wynwood after harassing them for their pizza

MIAMI (WSVN) - It was supposed to be a night spent watching Game of Thrones and eating pizza, but one couple’s plans went in a complete different direction.

Susana Duron and her girlfriend Jessica Saravia picked up pizza at a restaurant in the area of Northwest Second Ave and 24th Street in Wynwood on Sunday night.

When they approached their car to return home, they said a group of men came up to them.

“They asked for some pizza. That’s how it started,” said Duron.

The two women told the men no and continued walking to their car, but the men had other plans in mind.

“One thing led to another, and he kind of just punched around his friends and hit her,” said Duron.

“He kept hitting me. I believe by the second, third blow my teeth were already knocked out,” said Saravia.

Besides losing some teeth, Saravia was left with a busted lip and bruises all over her body.

Duron had also hit her head on the pavement in the altercation.

The women said the group of men fled the scene in a gray Nissan Altima.

If you have any information on this attack, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

