MIAMI (WSVN) - Veterans and former Navy SEAL members are setting sail for a cause.

The group “Beyond the Teams” is paddling 300 miles from Key West to Fort Pierce in an effort to raise funds for the National Navy SEAL Museum.

“There’s literally tens of thousands of good causes out there, and this is one of them,” said former Navy SEAL Mike Charbonnet.

“To think that many of them are over 60 years old and their experience in the military and their training has allowed them to continue to be physically fit to do this type of mission, which is paddling for good causes, awareness and fundraising,” said Zach Mann, member of Coral Reef Yacht Club.

The team left Miami on Friday to continue their journey to Boca Raton.

Their journey will end at the National Navy SEAL Museum in Fort Pierce on Memorial Day.

