Group assaults freshman girl in SW Miami-Dade school cafeteria

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A mother is speaking out after an attack at a Southwest Miami-Dade school sent her 14-year-old daughter to the hospital.

The girl’s mother, Ana Barquero, talked to 7News hours after her daughter was assaulted at Miami Killian Senior High School, Thursday.

“She’s humiliated, she’s embarrassed,” said Barquero, “and she’s scared for her life, really.”

In the video, a group of older students can be seen approaching the freshman girl’s table.

One pours milk on her head, and then the girls launch a savage assault.

“I was shocked,” said the victim, who did not wish to show her face on camera. “I was like, ‘Wow, that really just happened to me.'”

Her finger was sprained, and she has pain all over her body.

The video of the assault was shared on social media, making the whole ordeal even worse.

“I mean, I feel embarrassed,” said the victim.

And adding insult to injury, she said she told a teacher about the bullying the day before, and an administrator even talked to one of the attackers.

“The girl said, ‘No, don’t worry, nothing is gonna happen,’ so they disregarded the whole issue,” said Barquero, “and next thing you know, my daughter’s being attacked by five girls in the lunch room.”

Now, her mother is demanding answers and calling on the school to do more about bullying.

“One of those blows to my daughter’s head could have killed her,” said Barquero.

The school sent a message to parents after the assault. Barquero played part of that message, which said, “Today during lunch, there was a physical altercation amongst female students that was video-taped and posted on social media.”

“You know, to state that there was a problem in the school, but you didn’t do anything,” said Barquero. “She told you yesterday, they emailed you yesterday.”

Five students were arrested following the assault.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools released a statement to 7News, which read, “School administrators and security officers quickly intervened to deescalate the situation. Sadly, the core values of respect and restraint we work so hard to instill in our students were lacking in this case. As a result, five students face charges and will be disciplined according to the Code of Student Conduct.”

But Barquero said that’s not enough. “They need to focus on kids, they need to listen to these kids, they need to pay attention,” she said.

Barquero won’t stop until her daughter gets the justice she deserves and feels safe in her school.

“I’m gonna go all the way and press charges, so they don’t bully my daughter or bully anyone else,” said Barquero.

The victim said she hopes that by sharing her story, other kids who are being bullied will find the courage to speak up.

