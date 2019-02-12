Grocery store catches fire in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters rushed to put out a blaze after a grocery store caught fire in Miami Beach.

Miami Beach Fire Rescue units responded to the scene along Seventh Street and Washington Avenue, around 5 p.m., Tuesday.

Miami Beach Fire Rescue officials said two occupants inside the building escaped after a small fire started at the store in the rear.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Washington Avenue was temporarily closed from Fifth Street to Ninth Street.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.