Grill fire sparks at Hallandale Beach Pollo Tropical

HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A grill fire broke out overnight at a Pollo Tropical in Hallandale Beach.

Hallandale Beach Fire Rescue crews arrived to find smoke coming from inside the fast food restaurant near Federal Highway and Hallandale Beach Boulevard, early Sunday morning.

Officials said a grease buildup under the hood of the grill started the blaze.

No one was inside the building when the fire started.

A Pollo Tropical spokesperson released a statement that reads in part, “No one was injured and we are expecting to resume regular operations later today.”

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.