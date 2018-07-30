Grieving loved ones remember son of UM coach killed in crash

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A grieving community continues to grapple with the sudden loss of the son of the Miami Hurricanes’ assistant baseball coach after he was killed in a car crash in Southwest Miami-Dade.

7News cameras captured flowers, a baseball cap and a teddy bear off of Southwest 87th Avenue, near the spot where Ari Arteaga, the son of University of Miami pitching coach J.D. Arteaga, died Saturday night.

Tyler Monzon, a friend of the 16-year-old victim, came to the site of the makeshift memorial, Monday afternoon.

“I have to drive this road every day to get home, so I felt like, if I didn’t leave something, to let him know that I’m here, I care for him,” he said. “I mean, what else could I do? I have to let him know that I’m here for him.”

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Arteaga was driving down the roadway when he hit a median near 64th Street, at around 9:45 p.m. The vehicle then swerved across the street and onto the sidewalk, slamming into a concrete utility pole.

Arteaga was pronounced dead at the scene. His passenger and girlfriend, 16-year-old Indira Rambarran, was taken to the hospital. The extent of her injuries remain unknown.

“When I found out, I went into complete shock,” said Monzon. “It was like a knife to the stomach, something that was just unexpected.”

Arteaga played both baseball and football at Christopher Columbus High School, also in Southwest Miami-Dade.

What was supposed to be the start of the football season, Sunday night, turned into a private Mass to honor Arteaga’s life.

He’s a coach’s kid. Ysha and J.D. Arteaga have raised a fine young man, and he’s the best that Columbus has,” said Chris Merritt, head football coach at the school.

Mourners filled more than 900 seats at the school’s gym. Some were left standing, a clear sign, friends said, of just how loved Arteaga was.

“You can tell by the showing in there how much he meant to a lot of people,” said another attendee.

“He was, honestly, one of the greatest human beings that I’ve ever met,” said Monzon.

“Everything about him was perfect,” said friend Anthony Arguelles. “I’ve never met anyone who said they didn’t like Ari.”

Authorities said drugs and alcohol were not a factor in the crash.

The school has cancelled all festivities planned to mark the start of football season.

Football practice is still scheduled to begin Monday at 6 p.m., but it is not mandatory.

