Grieving communities come together at vigils, memorials across South Florida

PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - Family, friends and strangers connected by the Stoneman Douglas shooting sharing their grief and saying prayers at memorials and vigils across South Florida.

While the Stoneman Douglas community continues to grieve the loss of loved ones, thousands across Florida have stepped up to show their support.

“This is like the third vigil I’ve been to unfortunately, and it’s almost like we’ve run out of sadness,” said Stoneman Douglas High School junior Megan Martin.

Candles were held and lifted into the air as the names of the 17 victims who were killed in the Parkland high school shooting were read out loud, Monday evening.

The Coral Springs community came together at Betti Stradling Park, Monday, to honor the lives lost.

“You’re angry one minute, then upset the next and then numb the next,” said Stoneman Douglas High School junior Jessica Wernersbach. “It’s a roller coaster.”

Members of the clergy, local leaders and first responders were at the vigil to comfort those attending.

Many watched the tragedy unfold firsthand. “The culinary teacher, I was next to her, and we heard the gunshots, and she just kind of almost shoved me. She was like, ‘Get back!'” Wernersbach said. “And we ran into the closet.”

The vigil, organized by the Broward PTA, is one of many held across South Florida.

Dozens gathered at the United Church of Christ in Coral Gables for a service, Monday afternoon.

“And we simply want the families of Parkland to know that we stand united with them,” said Miami-Dade PTA president Alvin Gainey. “We stand should to shoulder with them.”

Another memorial was also held at Hialeah Gardens Senior High School in Miami-Dade.

It was one of the Florida PTA’s 20 vigils that were held statewide.

“This is a very difficult time of pain, but it’s also a time for us to develop the courage, the resolve to turn the pain, the prayers into action,” said Miami-Dade County Superintendent Alberto Carvalho.

Back in Fort Lauderdale, students at Nova Southeastern University showed their support with a demonstration for solidarity.

Survivor Eden Hebron, who is also the daughter of a Nova faculty member, shared her terrifying experience after the gunman shot into her classroom and killed two of her friends.

Now Hebron is telling lawmakers to take action. “I think they need to understand what it’s like to be in a classroom and to see people die,” she said. “I think they don’t understand how it feels.”

FAU also held a memorial with speaker Crystal Miller, who was a student at Columbine High School nearly 19 years ago.

She told the crowded student union how her life was affected while grieving with the families in Parkland. “17 beautiful lives, 17 stories, 17 dreams and hopes for the future,” Miller said to the crowd.

Meanwhile, many at the candlelight vigil are calling for change and thanking the brave teachers and first responders who stepped in to save lives last Wednesday.

As the community grieves, Stoneman Douglas students said it is comforting to have that extra support. “Seeing everyone and knowing that we’re getting this love is really incredible,” Martin said.

