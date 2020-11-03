Gregory Tony wins election for Broward Sheriff

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Current Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony has been elected as the county’s sheriff.

Tony claimed victory over Republican H. Wayne Clark and Charles Whatley, who ran without a party affiliation, by garnering over 65% of the vote.

He was named Broward’s sheriff after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed him to the position after suspending former Broward Sheriff Scott Israel following the mass shootings at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport and Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Tony won the Democratic Party’s nomination after defeating Israel in the primaries.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.