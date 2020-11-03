Gregory Tony elected as Broward Sheriff

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Current Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony has been elected as the county’s sheriff.

Tony claimed victory over Republican H. Wayne Clark and Charles Whatley, who ran without a party affiliation, by garnering over 65% of the vote.

He was named Broward’s sheriff after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed him to the position after suspending former Broward Sheriff Scott Israel following the mass shootings at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport and Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Tony won the Democratic Party’s nomination after defeating Israel in the primaries.

Tony released the following statement after claiming victory:

“I am honored that voters in our community have chosen me to continue to lead the Broward Sheriff’s Office. While I’m thrilled with the progress we’ve made in the last two years– whether in providing better training for our staff, creating a better culture of accountability and transparency, or making our schools safer– there is still much to be done. Tomorrow, the work continues, and I will never stop working to keep this community safe, and to making BSO the best public safety organization in the nation.”

