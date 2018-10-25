Greek-inspired play set to open at Sandrell Rivers Theater in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - A theatrical performance is set to light up a Miami stage.

It’s almost showtime at Sandrell Rivers Theater for director-choreographer Yara Travieso and her team.

“It’s like nothing you’ve ever seen,” Travieso said. “It’s like nothing you’ve ever seen.”

It’s inspired by Medea, the Greek tragedy. Euripides’ myth of a foreign woman who murders her own children, but this is an old story told in a new way.

“The project attempts to take on the myth not as an adaptation but as a dismantling and a wild interpretation of it as a Latin disco pop variety show,” Travieso said. “It’s a live film, and it’s a live theatrical performance all at once.”

Don’t expect to sit back. This is an interactive experience. The audience not walking into a theater but instead onto a film set and acting as a Greek chorus.

Travieso said she found the original extremely problematic with the ways it describes women and immigrants.

“This work really attempts to demystify the problem of that singular limited narrative of the immigrant, and it hopes to bring to the forefront a more human, a more beautiful, a more spectacular way of speaking about the immigrant woman in particular,” she said.

The Miami native lives in New York now but loves bringing her work back home.

She said what you’ll see here has Miami written all over it.

“Everything about the way I grew up and the way I see the world is in the work, and it feels incredibly Miami,” Travieso said. “I went to high school at New World School of the Arts and my freshman year with Ralph Remus, we read Medea, and I thought she was the coolest. I was like she’s such a revolutionary.”

The re-imagined Greek tragedy premieres Thursday night at 8 p.m. running through Saturday, Oct. 27 at the Sandrell Rivers Theater located at 6103 NW 7th Ave.

