Greater Miami Jewish Federation hosts kosher drive-thru food event ahead of Hanukkah

MIAMI (WSVN) - With Hanukkah starting Thursday night, members of Miami’s Jewish community are getting some holiday help.

The Greater Miami Jewish Federation hosted a kosher food drive-thru event near Biscayne Boulevard and Northeast 39th Street, Thursday.

Cars lined up as volunteers packed their trunks with treats for the first night of Hanukkah.

As difficult as 2020 has been, the federation stresses the importance of helping out.

“We’re never gonna find out what happened to put us in this circumstance with this virus,” Greater Miami Jewish Federation spokesperson Tammy Waldenberg said. “The only thing you can account for is where you were during these difficult times, and did you step up to help people that needed you?”

Among the many items families were given included challah bread, traditional jelly doughnuts, produce and toys for the children.

