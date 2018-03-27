Large great white shark spotted in waters near Daytona Beach

NEAR DAYTONA BEACH (WSVN) — A large great white shark was recorded swimming in the waters near Daytona Beach.

A fisherman said he and a friend were casting their lines about 26 miles off the coast, Saturday, when they noticed the shark in the water.

As the shark circled their boat, the pair grabbed their phones and began recording.

The fisherman believe the shark was between 12 to 15 feet long.

