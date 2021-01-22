Great white shark nibbles on boat in Gulf waters off Tampa Bay

TAMPA, FLA. (WSVN) - A group of boaters got an up-close experience with a great white shark off Florida’s coast.

“It was breathtaking. It came right up and took a chunk out of one of our motors,” Erika Almond told Fox 13. “It was gorgeous: Flat, blue, clear water. We first noticed him circling us, keeping his distance. Then he finally moved closer.”

Almond was in her boat with four friends and Captain Tyler Levesque about 65 miles south-southwest when they came upon the creature.

They estimate the shark is between 14 and 16 feet long.

The shark swam by several times and even bit the bottom of the boat.

“He or she put on a show, for sure. When he rolled over on his belly, he was clearly having a good time — as were we,” Almond told the news station.

“We knew it was a special moment,” added Almond, “and we’re still in awe of what we saw.”

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.