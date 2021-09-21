DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - A great-grandmother and her great-grandson were injured after a fight broke out between them, another student and the student’s parents outside of a Doral school.

The incident was captured on video outside Dr. Rolando Espinosa K-8 Center, along the 11200 block of Northwest 86th Street, on Monday.

What started as a fight between two students escalated into the arrests of two parents. Michael LaBoy has been charged with aggravated battery, and Natalie LaBoy, his wife, was charged with aggravated battery on a person 65 and older.

“Jane,” the mother of the boy seen in the video lying on the ground while being beaten, spoke anonymously on Tuesday. She said her son and the LaBoy’s son, seen wearing a green jersey in the video, had been in a feud for weeks, and it escalated last Friday.

“I’m glad I wasn’t there because it would have been issues,” she said. “After school, they got into an incident. They went back and forth, and they did fight.”

The students would then fight on Monday after school. However, this time, the LaBoys were there when it began.

Michael could be seen in the video shoving people out of the way and standing over Jane’s son, as his son punched and kicked him.

Jane’s grandmother, who tried to stop the fight, could then be seen getting pulled to the ground by Natalie.

“That’s when the mom starts to attack my grandmother,” Jane said. “Hit her in the back, scratched her all over in her arms, and my grandmother is 76.”

The LaBoys have since bonded out of jail.

In a statement, Miami-Dade County Public Schools said regarding the incident, “Miami-Dade County Public Schools works diligently to promote core values such as respect and integrity among students.​ We urge parents to do their part by acting responsibly and serving as good role models for their children.”

