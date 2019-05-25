Great American Beach Party delights holiday crowds in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Revelers in Fort Lauderdale kicked off the summer season with some fun in the sun.

The Great American Beach party delighted Memorial Day weekend crowds with live music, vintage cars and other entertainment at A1A and Las Olas Boulevard, Saturday afternoon.

7News cameras captured people dining outdoors and enjoying the clear skies and warm weather.

“Good weather, beach, good food and drinks,” said a restaurant diner. “We’re just going to be wandering around up and down and checking out the different bars and the scene. We’re excited to see what this whole set up is gonna be like with live music.”

“I absolutely love it. Lot of cool people, lot of good energy. It’s a lot of fun,” said another restaurant diner.

Now in its ninth year, the free event, which is scheduled to wrap up around 8:30 p.m., featured a full day of exciting activities for the whole family.

