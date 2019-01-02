Grass fire sends smoke across parts of SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A small grass fire created a smoky scene in Southwest Miami-Dade.

7Skyforce HD hovered over the scene where thick smoke was seen rising from the fire near Southwest 197th Avenue an 128th Street, Wednesday afternoon.

The Florida Forest Service said the blaze is 80 percent contained, as of 6 p.m.

No structural damage has been reported.

