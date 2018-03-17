SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A large grass fire scorched more than 100 acres in Southwest Miami-Dade, Saturday.

The blaze sparked near Southwest 162nd Avenue and Bird Road, sending a massive cloud of smoke into the sky that could be seen from miles away.

No residents have been evacuated.

#MDFR working with @FLForestService on a grass fire near Krome Ave & SW 8 St. Motorists are advised to seek alternative routes as Krome Ave & SW 8 St have been shut down per FHP. pic.twitter.com/rRcs8bfrMd — MDFR (@MiamiDadeFire) March 18, 2018

Florida Highway Patrol has shut down Krome Avenue, and traffic is being diverted.

