Grass fire burns 75 acres of land in West Broward

WEST BROWARD, FLA. (WSVN) - A grass fire has torched 75 acres of land in West Broward.

The Florida Forest Service said they are monitoring the fire, Tuesday.

The fire is located about two miles northwest of Mack’s Fish Camp.

As of 5:15 p.m., Forest Service officials said the fire poses no risk to nearby structures or roadways.

