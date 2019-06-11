Grass fire burns 175 acres of land in West Broward

WEST BROWARD, FLA. (WSVN) - A grass fire has torched 175 acres of land in West Broward.

The Florida Forest Service said they are monitoring the fire, Tuesday.

75 acre wildfire in Everglades Conversation 3B, west of Miami canal 2 miles north of Mack’s fish camp, no structures in danger. Potential to expand pic.twitter.com/B8Y4zsTZp2 — FFS Everglades (@FFS_Everglades) June 11, 2019

The fire is located about two miles northwest of Mack’s Fish Camp.

As of 7 p.m., Forest Service officials said the fire poses no risk to nearby structures or roadways.

No updates have been given from forest officials on the fire’s containment.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.