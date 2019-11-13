Grandmother shot in forearm at Overtown apartment released from hospital

MIAMI (WSVN) - A grandmother who was shot in her forearm while sleeping with her grandson over the weekend in Miami’s Overtown neighborhood has been discharged from the hospital and allowed to return home.

7News cameras captured Debra Zepeda leaving the hospital and arriving home with family surrounding her, Wednesday.

“I’m thankful to God that I am alive and that my grandson is alive,” Zepeda said.

The shooting happened Saturday around 4 a.m. near Northwest Fourth Avenue and 16th Terrace.

Zepeda showed 7News cameras how a bullet passed through her arm. Doctors told her it will take more than a year for her to have full feeling in her right arm.

Her family, including her grandson, plan to help around the house.

“We’re going to take care of her, so she can rest and for her arm can get better,” he said.

The family has not stopped thinking about what happened and who may be responsible.

“I really want to know who did this because my grandma needs one year to make her hand work again, so I just feel sad that someone did this,” a family member said.

Zepeda said she plans to move from her Overtown apartment as soon as possible.

“While I feel good, I’m afraid,” she said. “I would have rather stayed at the hospital than to return home.”

