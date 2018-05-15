Grandmother meets Justin Timberlake at Orlando concert

ORLANDO, FLA. (WSVN) - A grandmother who made headlines for her adorable reaction to getting Justin Timberlake tickets got to meet the man himself.

Sarah Watson said her 88-year-old grandmother, Bette Maloney, is obsessed with Justin Timberlake. Watson said that every time her iPad needs to be fixed, it’s because she has too many windows open in Safari, and they’re all related to Timberlake in some way.

When Watson surprised her “Nammie” with tickets to his show, her video quickly went viral.

But that wasn’t the only surprise she ended up getting.

At Timberlake’s show on Monday night in Orlando, Maloney’s favorite singer gave her a shout-out in front of the crowd and invited her backstage.

“Welllllllllll this happened,” Watson wrote on Instagram. “Thank you @justintimberlake for being so sweet and kind to our dear Nammie. You have set the bar impossibly high to ever top this Mother’s Day … BEST NIGHT EVER.”

Watson posted photos of their backstage meeting, showing Maloney grinning from ear to ear.

“He’s a class act, y’all. Humbled by and beyond grateful for all the love shown to sweet Nammie tonight,” Watson said.

