Grandmother home from hospital after being hit by stray bullet in Fort Lauderdale home

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A grandmother has been discharged from the hospital after she was struck in the leg by a stray bullet while watching TV in her Fort Lauderdale home.

Doshie Dixon, 80, could be seen getting out of a car parked in the driveway of her home along the 2800 block of Northwest 26th Street, Friday afternoon.

7News cameras captured the 80-year-old struggling to get out of the vehicle and standing up with the help of relatives. Once she stood up, Dixon began crying from the pain.

“I’m hurting, disgusted,” Dixon said shortly after stepping out of the car. “I was laying there watching TV, and all I hear was a bang. The TV went out.”

The 80-year-old was sitting on a sofa inside the home Thursday night when a bullet went through a side window and through the television before striking her in the thigh.

Doctors were unable to remove the bullet, which remains lodged in her thigh.

“I heard a bang, and I see the blood,” Dixon said. “I felt like something burning, and then, I see the blood coming out.”

Angela Williams, Dixon’s daughter, was home when she heard her mother screaming.

“It was horrible to hear my mother screaming like that,” Williams said while fighting back tears. “I heard a pop, and she was just screaming, and that’s when I knew that she was shot.”

Williams, overcome with emotion, could be seen turning away from the camera.

“Never imagined this would ever happen to me. Never,” Dixon said.

“I’ve lived here 14 years and never had a problem,” son-in-law Horace Williams said.

The family wants the person responsible for this shooting to be held accountable and to come forward.

“Turn yourself in,” Dixon said.

Doctors said if the bullet continues to bother the 80-year-old over the next several weeks, then she will have to return to the hospital.

If doctors find that the bullet has fragmented, then Dixon may suffer further health concerns.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

