POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida grandmother will have to pay the consequences for a crash involving a Brightline train.

Marie Mevil, 71, was issued a citation for failure to obey a traffic control device at a railroad crossing.

A train struck her car as she tried to turn around on the tracks at Northeast Third Street and Flagler Avenue in Pompano Beach at around 10:15 a.m., Monday.

Mevil and her grandson were in the car.

They both suffered minor injuries.

None of the 53 train passengers were hurt.

