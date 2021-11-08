POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A grandmother and child were injured after a Brightline train struck a vehicle in Pompano Beach.

The crash happened in the area of Northeast Third Street and Flagler Avenue at around 10:15 a.m., Monday.

Pompano Beach Fire Rescue units responded to the scene after a southbound train struck the car that was on the tracks.

A grandmother and child in the car were treated for minor injuries at the scene. The grandmother broke her collarbone and the child is said to be OK.

According to Brightline officials, the train was carrying the company’s president and other company officials.

The train was set to take part in a ceremony at the Fort Lauderdale station to commemorate the company’s return to service after a 19-month hiatus due to the pandemic.

It remains unclear why the vehicle was stopped on the tracks.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.