Grandfather shot 7 times while visiting grandchildren in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A grandfather is speaking out after he was shot seven times while visiting his grandchildren in Fort Lauderdale.

Ricky Robinson said he was visiting his grandchildren and took them to the park before he was shot, Saturday.

“But the bullets went all the way through the house,” Robinson said. “They went through the windows, through the refrigerator, through the door. You seen them gunshots. Thank God that I was there to take the bullets, but Jesus Christ is with me.”

Photos from the hospital showed Robinson with multiple bandages covering his body.

“I just can’t walk,” Robinson said. “I’m shot in both shoulders. I’m shot in both arms. My shoulder. My collar blade.”

Robinson, who lives in North Florida, took pictures with his grandchildren at the park before they returned home. A few minutes after his daughter went to the store, Robinson said there was a knock at the front door.

“I went to the door, and when I opened the door, I just saw guns flashing,” Robinson said. “I ain’t seen no face. I ain’t see nothing. Just ‘pah, pah, pah.’ I said, ‘Ah, I’ve been shot.'”

The bullets went flying through the now open door.

Robinson was afraid the shooter would go inside and kill the family, which included his son, wife and grandchildren.

“When I turned my back, bullets just went all in my back because they were shooting through the door,” Robinson said.

The bullets went straight through Robinson and did not hit any major organs.

Robinson’s daughter, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said she is grateful her father is OK and the children are alive.

“He closed the door, locked it and told everybody to get down on the ground,” she said. “I’m blessed. They’re blessed. We’re all blessed.”

However, Robinson said minutes before the shooting, he had placed his grandson down to sleep.

“If I had opened the door with that baby, he would’ve been dead right now,” Robinson said. “I just thank God that I’m alive.”

Fort Lauderdale Police officers could be seen on surveillance video responding to the home shortly after the shooting.

His daughter believes the shooters targeted the wrong home.

“I honestly believe they have the wrong house,” she said.

The family said they are relocating from the home.

Robinson has since returned home to North Florida. He said he will have to undergo several surgeries to repair his finger, his shoulder blade. He added that he is afraid for his family that remain in South Florida.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

