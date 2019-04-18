Grande Yachts International opens in Coconut Grove, benefits Shake-A-Leg Miami

COCONUT GROVE, FLA. (WSVN) - - Grande Yachts International hosted their grand opening event in Coconut Grove.

The event was held at Monty’s Raw Bar in Coconut Grove on Wednesday night, where Miami’s mayor and local Miami Beach and Miami commissioners were in attendance.

7News’ own Diana Diaz also participated in the event and ribbon cutting ceremony.

Proceeds from each boat sold will be donated to Shake-A-Leg Miami’s sailing, swimming and kayaking lessons.

The lessons provided by the non-profit organization assists children and adults with physical and intellectual disabilities.

Grand Yacht International has several locations across the U.S. including New York, North Carolina and Maryland.

