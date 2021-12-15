SURFSIDE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami-Dade grand jury released a report Wednesday, referencing the safety concerns following the Surfside condo collapse.

Back in June, the Champlain South Tower building collapsed, claiming the lives of 98 people.

The grand jury concluded that “over the 40-year lifespan of the Champlain Towers South building, steps could have and should have been taken in a timely manner to ensure the structural integrity of the building.”

The grand jury addressed to the county that they should do more frequent building recertification inspections and recertification processes, which should start between 10-15 years after the building is complete and to continue the process every 10 years.

