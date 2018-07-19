Grand jury indicts four men in shooting death of rapper XXXTentacion

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP/WSVN) — A grand jury in Broward County has indicted four men in the June shooting death of emerging rap star XXXTentacion.

The 20-year-old rapper, whose real name was Jahseh Onfroy, was driving out of the Riva Motorsports dealership in Deerfield Beach when an SUV blocked his car from leaving.

That’s when two men robbed and shot him, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said.

The indictment charges four suspects with first-degree murder with a firearm, as well as armed robbery with a firearm, according to BSO.

Investigators have already arrested two men: 22-year-old Michael Boatwright, and 22-year-old Dedrick Williams.

The other two men, identified as 20-year-old Trayvon Newsome and 22-year-old Robert Allen, are still at large.

Allen is also wanted in Broward County on a felony warrant for violation of probation for possession of the drug flakka and carrying a concealed firearm, according to the sheriff’s office.

XXXTentacion was a platinum-selling rising star who tackled issues including prejudice and depression in his songs. He also drew criticism over bad behavior and multiple arrests, including charges that he severely beat and abused his girlfriend.

Thousands of fans turned out last month for a music-filled memorial service held at a 20,000-seat arena that is home to the Florida Panthers hockey team.

