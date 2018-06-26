Goya donates 3,000 pounds of product to Miami non-profit

MIAMI (WSVN) - Goya Foods has donated 3,000 pounds of products to the Chapman Partnership organization.

The Chapman Partnership provides emergency housing, food, health care, and more to homeless people in the Miami community.

Now they have more than enough food to make hundreds of hot meals thanks to Goya’s donation.

“It goes a long way, 800 people. It takes a lot to feed them on a daily basis,” said Flavia Llizo with the Chapman Partnership, “breakfast, lunch and dinner.”

The organization also received a wide variety food items.

“We got around 3,000 pounds of food ranging from frijoles, classic black beans, the flavors of Miami,” said owner and chef of Eating House Giorgio Rapicavoli. “You got garbanzos and then lots of Adobo seasoning, things that I use at the restaurant every day.”

Rapicavoli chose Chapman as his charity of choice after winning the coveted Goya Foods People’s Choice Award during the 2018 South Beach Wine and Food Festival.

