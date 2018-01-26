Governor’s office suspends Hallandale Beach mayor after arrest

HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Hallandale Beach Mayor Joy Cooper has been officially suspended by the Florida Governor’s Office after she was arrested on multiple charges, including money laundering.

The executive order to suspend Cooper came in from the governor’s office Friday afternoon.

Cooper bonded out of jail on Thursday night after she turned herself in.

The charges stem from an FBI sting operation that dated back to 2012.

According to investigators, Cooper solicited campaign contributions for herself and others that exceeded the legal limit, and then falsely reported the contributions in campaign reports.

