FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The governor’s office is acknowledging that the state cannot withhold the pay for school officials who issue mask mandates despite the governor’s executive order.

On Monday, Gov. Ron DeSantis indicated that Florida could move to withhold the salaries of superintendents and school board officials who implement mask mandates in their school districts.

However, the governor’s office now saying that the state cannot withhold school officials’ salaries directly.

In a statement to 7News, a spokesperson for the governor’s office said that the state could “withhold an amount of funding from the district that is equal to the salaries of the superintendent and school board members. As you know, those officials are not on the state payroll, so this form of penalty is the most narrowly tailored approach that the state can take.”

The state is instead calling on officials who issue the mandates to dock their own pay and “own their decisions.”

“Governor DeSantis and Commissioner Corcoran have been very clear that the entire school district community shouldn’t suffer just because a few activist, anti-science school board members want to impose overreaching mandates on every student,” the statement said. “Those officials who infringe upon that right should own their decisions – and that means owning the consequences of their decisions, rather than demanding students, teachers, and school staff to foot the bill for their political grandstanding.”

“Because the state can only withhold funding in the exact amount of the salaries in question, some Democrats have suggested that those local officials who violate the law should divert funding from other needs in their district, in order to pay themselves their own salaries. We don’t feel that would be fair to the students, teachers, and school staff, who had no part in breaking the law.”

Despite the governor’s executive order banning school districts from implementing mask mandates, several counties, including Broward County, have defied the order and implemented a mask mandate for students.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools said a decision on a mask mandate will come next week.

In late July, the CDC recommended that all students, regardless of vaccination status, wear masks while in schools to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

