Governor-elect visits Dania Beach school while finalizing hiring of chief of staff

DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Governor-elect Ron DeSantis paid a visit to a local Jewish School while visiting South Florida.

DeSantis made a stop at the Brauser Maimonides Academy Monday, where he was greeted by the students. He also took part in a round table with school leaders about his support on standing with the local Jewish community and continuing funding for security in Jewish schools.

DeSantis also touched on tax credit and scholarship programs he would like to see.

The governor-elect also named his Chief of Staff, Shane Strum. Strum is senior vice president of the Memorial Healthcare System in Hollywood.

