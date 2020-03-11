Governor announces sweeping changes to coronavirus protocalls

(WSVN) - In a news conference Wednesday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced major changes to protocols for nursing homes, assisted living facilities and state universities.

The state is no longer allowing any visitation into any facility in the state from visitors who have had the virus or any respiratory infection.

People who have been on a cruise in the last 14 days, the maximum incubation period for the virus, will not be allowed to visit.

DeSantis said, “These are important efforts to mitigate the risk to our most vulnerable population to COVID-19, which is our elderly population and particularly those who have serious underlying conditions. As many of you know this afternoon the state university system announced our state universities would take proactive steps to mitigate the risks involved with our universities.”

Florida State University and the University of Florida are switching to online classes for the next two weeks as a precaution to stop the spread of the virus.

The number of cases in Florida remains at 28.

DeSantis said the primary elections on Tuesday in Florida will continue as planned but the state is working with election supervisors as a precaution.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.