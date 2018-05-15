MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help in locating the people responsible for stealing thousands of dollars in laptop computers and other valuables from a rental SUV in Miami.

Surveillance video shows a minivan puling up to the SUV in the parking lot of the Pollo Tropical near Southwest Sixth Street and Red Road, May 1.

The footage shows a man getting out of the minivan and breaking into the SUV while the victim was inside the fast food restaurant.

Authorities said the burglar swiped nearly $15,000 in government-issued laptops and other electronics.

If you have any information on this car burglary, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.