Gov. Scott to propose gun safety measures in wake of Stoneman Douglas shooting

TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida Gov. Rick Scott has announced he will propose new gun safety measures after 17 people were killed in a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

A hundred students met with 70 lawmakers Wednesday in an effort to reform current gun laws.

However, before the students could even make it back to Parkland, Scott announced that he will propose new gun safety measures, Thursday.

According to sources at the Capitol, among Scott’s changes are:

– More comprehensive background checks

– Waiting period to purchase assault rifles

– Expanding the Baker Act

– $100 million going towards hardening school security

– $100 million for mental health services

– Bump stock restriction or ban

– NO ban on assault rifles

– NO arming teachers

7News was also told that a permanent memorial will be built in remembrance of the 17 lives lost in the school shooting.

Scott’s official plan will be released Friday.

