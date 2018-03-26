Gov. Scott signs bill mandating nursing homes have emergency generators

FORT MEYERS, Fla. (WSVN) — Gov. Rick Scott has signed a bill making it mandatory for nursing homes and assisted living facilities to have emergency generators.

This comes after after Hurricane Irma knocked out power to the Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills, last year, leaving elderly residents in sweltering conditions, killing 14 of them.

After the tragedy, Scott put emergency rules in place saying nursing home facilities must have emergency power and enough fuel to last 96 hours. Now, those rules have been signed into law.

Scott signed the bill in Fort Meyers Monday, at a facility he said was prepared for such a tragedy. That facility was in operation for a full 81 hours before they got their power restored, and they were also able to take in other residents as well.

“The have about 450 residents here. Not only did they take care of their residents, their [generator] power, they used for 81 hours, they took care of the individuals here and took care of people that came in, that had to be evacuated from other places, including — I was talking to one lady that was the daughter of a resident here,” Scott said.

The Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills has lost its operating license while a criminal investigation continues.

